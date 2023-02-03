VIP AUDIO 2/3 – Pro Wrestling Then and Now w/Frank Peteani: Peteani & Fann & LeClair review WWE Royal Rumble 2003. Steiner vs. Triple H, Angle vs. Benoit, Rumble match, more (147 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: It’s the first three-person show for Pro Wrestling Then and Now, where Frank has PWTorch columnist Rich Fann and PWTorch.com contributor Brandon LeClair to discuss the 2003 WWE Royal Rumble PPV. Brandon attended the event in person as a young boy and gives his account of what it was like in the building (Fleet Center in Boston, Mass., now known as the TD Garden) throughout the show. They run through the entire show, which features the Royal Rumble match won by Brock Lesnar, the much-maligned World Heavyweight Championship match between Scott Steiner and Triple H, and the critically acclaimed WWE Championship match between Kurt Angle and Chris Benoit. Other topics discussed include:

Initial reactions to Lanny Poffo’s passing.

A comparison of the roster split then and now.

Clean wins vs. shenanigan finishes and why they’re better overall

The use of the #1 and #2 entrants in the rumble then compared to what took place in recent rumbles.

Brandon tells a story involving John Cena, and then Frank and Rich tell stories of them meeting wrestlers.

Warning: Some language on this show may be NSFW.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO