VIP AUDIO 2/3 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show: Death of WCW book review, early Batista analysis, Cena’s new “Chain Gang” gimmick, Rumble 2005 predictions, early wrestling journalism (90 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the January 28, 2005 episode of The Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller. The following topics are covered:
- What if Vince Russo never left the WWF for WCW five years earlier? Would he have thrived and helped WWE?
- Why Vince McMahon didn’t pay much attention to the undercard and whether it’s a prudent approach
- How Bruce got his start with the Torch and some early stories about the development of the legitimate wrestling press.
- The Bastista-La Resistance squash
- WWE Royal Rumble predictions
- Analysis of Batista’s strengths and weaknesses with a look back as his OVW days
- John Cena’s new “Chain Gang” gimmick
- The prospects of various WrestleMania matches
- An in-depth review of the Death of WCW book
- And more
