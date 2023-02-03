Nick Khan provides potential timeline on WWE sale

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Nick Khan says that the WWE could be sold quickly to a potential buyer. Possibly as soon as three months.

In an interview with CNBC, Khan discussed WWE, it’s record breaking year in 2022, and the rumors of a potential sale.

“There’s only so much I can say about it at this moment, but we’ve certainly got a warm reception in the marketplace from people who seem interested,” Khan said of WWE being up for sale. “Quick, and I’m not trying to be obtuse in saying that,” Khan said of a timetable to sell. “But, I think it’s going to be a pretty fast process, maybe three months.”

Rumors of a WWE sale swirled with the news that Vince McMahon was returning to the company in an executive fashion to help see through a sale of his company. McMahon retired in July after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct came to light, as did a WWE Board of Directors investigation into hush money payments that McMahon allegedly made to employees with whom he allegedly had affairs with.

McMahon returned to the company in mid-January and reclaimed his seat as the Executive Chairman of the Board. While McMahon was retired, Stephanie McMahon and Khan were Co-CEO’s and Paul Levesque handled the WWE creative as the Chief Content Officer. Stephanie McMahon resigned from her role just days after Vince returned.

