Cody Rhodes schedule update after Royal Rumble win

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble last Saturday night and will be a fixture of WWE television and house show events moving forward.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Rhodes will be maintaining a full house show schedule coming out of his Royal Rumble return. The report indicates that Rhodes is scheduled for every episode of WWE Raw between now and WrestleMania, but is not currently scheduled to make any appearances on Smackdown.

Cody Rhodes won the 202 men’s Royal Rumble match as the 30th entrant after eliminating Gunther. Rhodes had been away from WWE since June. He suffered a pectoral tear during a weight training accident. His last appearance was at Hell in a Cell. On that show, he defeated Seth Rollins. Rhodes is on a collision course with Roman Reigns and the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

This week on Smackdown, Roman Reigns is set to appear, but there is no word as to whether or not he’ll address Rhodes on the show in any capacity.

WWE Smackdown 2/3 Match Card this week without Cody Rhodes

Roman Reigns returns to Smackdown

Charlotte Flair vs. Sonya Deville – WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship

Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. Imperium – Tag Team Tournament Finals

Shotzi vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zelina Vega vs. Natalya – Winner goes to Elimination Chamber to try and earn a Raw Women’s Championship Match at WrestleMania.

CATCH-UP: WWE reports record revenue in 2022