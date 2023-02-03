WWE reports record revenue in 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE reported on Thursday during a corporate earnings call that the company set a new record for revenue in 2022. In 2022, revenue grew 18% over prior year and totaled $1.3 billion, the highest ever for WWE.

WWE touted record fourth quarter numbers in 2022 as well:

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

Revenue was $325.3 million, an increase of 5%; Operating income was $62.7 million, a decrease of 22%; and Adjusted OIBDA 1 was $90.2 million, a decrease of 4%

was $90.2 million, a decrease of 4% Returned $8.9 million of capital to shareholders through dividend payments

Crown Jewel was the most viewed international event in WWE’s history. Domestic unique viewership on Peacock increased 70% over the prior year event

Each WWE domestic premium live event (Extreme Rules and Survivor Series) was the most viewed event in its history with year-over-year increases of 36% and 46%, respectively, in domestic unique viewership

WWE announced a multi-year extension of its partnership with MultiChoice to expand the distribution of the Company’s content in Sub-Saharan Africa

In January 2023, WWE held Royal Rumble at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. The event was the most viewed Royal Rumble in WWE’s history, with a 52% year-over-year increase in domestic unique viewership, and generated the highest gate in the event’s history

“2022 was another strong year for WWE,” WWE CEO Nick Khan said in a WWE press release. “We generated record financial results and our business continued to perform well due to the strength of our content and brand, which drove audience engagement and monetization across multiple platforms. In 2023, we’re focused on continuing to execute on our key operational initiatives, such as the domestic licensing of our flagship programs, Raw and SmackDown, as well as the international licensing of our content in key markets. At the same time, we’re focused on the review of strategic alternatives that we announced earlier this year, with the goal of maximizing value for all shareholders.”

Nick Khan took over as the sole CEO of the company after Stephanie McMahon resigned from her position earlier this year.

