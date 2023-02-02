FREE PODCAST 2/2 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Parks & Fann discuss Royal Rumble, Bloodline fallout, Raw follow-up, WWE quarterly conference call takeaways, AEW Dynamite, more (140 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Greg Parks presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch columnist Rich Fann. They discuss these topics:
- The post-main event angle from the Royal Rumble
- A match-by-match review of the Rumble event
- Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley’s promos from Raw
- Announced Elimination Chamber matches thus far
- Raw & Smackdown ratings increases of late
- WWE’s quarterly conference call
- NXT & AEW going on the road
- Reaction to key points from AEW Dynamite
- Rich’s Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl and Kirk Cousins as Mr. Perfect
