FREE PODCAST 2/2 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Parks & Fann discuss Royal Rumble, Bloodline fallout, Raw follow-up, WWE quarterly conference call takeaways, AEW Dynamite, more (140 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Greg Parks presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch columnist Rich Fann. They discuss these topics:

The post-main event angle from the Royal Rumble

A match-by-match review of the Rumble event

Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley’s promos from Raw

Announced Elimination Chamber matches thus far

Raw & Smackdown ratings increases of late

WWE’s quarterly conference call

NXT & AEW going on the road

Reaction to key points from AEW Dynamite

Rich’s Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl and Kirk Cousins as Mr. Perfect

