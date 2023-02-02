AEW Dynamite Ratings Report: Viewership down, cable ranking in key demo behind only NBA, 7-day viewrship totals

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW Dynamite last night averaged 901,000 viewers, down from the 1,003,000 the prior week and the lowest total since Jan. 4. It also drew a 0.67 cable rating, down from 0.71 the prior three weeks.

The five-day viewership average so far this year is 941,000. Last year, the first five weeks averaged 954,000. The first five weeks of 2021 averaged 771,000. The first five weeks of 2022 averaged 828,000.

In the key 18-49 demographic, it drew a 0.31 rating, which placed them no. 2 among all cable shows that night, behind only the early NBA game and a slot ahead of the later NBA game on ESPN. That’s slightly down from last week’s 0.32 and tied with the rating two weeks ago.

The male 18-49 demo rating drew 0.43, the same as last week. The male 18-34 demo drew a 0.28, up from 0.25 last week.

We also have updated 7-day viewership totals for the early January episodes:

Jan. 4: 1,033,000

Jan. 11: 1,150,000

Jan. 18: 1,129,000

Dynamite’s 2022 average 7-day viewership total was 1,108,000.