WWE Smackdown 2/3 Full Match Card

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Royal Rumble is in the rearview mirror and WWE is on the Road to WrestleMania. The Bloodline story took a huge turn at the Royal Rumble PLE on Saturday night and will continue this week on Smackdown.

When: Friday February 3, 2023

Where:Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

How To Watch: Live on Fox

WWE Smackdown 2/3 Match Card

Roman Reigns returns to Smackdown

Charlotte Flair vs. Sonya Deville – WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship

Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. Imperium – Tag Team Tournament Finals

Shotzi vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zelina Vega vs. Natalya – Winner goes to Elimination Chamber to try and earn a Raw Women’s Championship Match at WrestleMania.

CATCH-UP: WWE reports record revenue in 2022