WWE Smackdown 2/3 Full Match Card

The Royal Rumble is in the rearview mirror and WWE is on the Road to WrestleMania. The Bloodline story took a huge turn at the Royal Rumble PLE on Saturday night and will continue this week on Smackdown.
When: Friday February 3, 2023
Where:Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
How To Watch: Live on Fox
WWE Smackdown 2/3 Match Card
- Roman Reigns returns to Smackdown
- Charlotte Flair vs. Sonya Deville – WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship
- Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. Imperium – Tag Team Tournament Finals
- Shotzi vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zelina Vega vs. Natalya – Winner goes to Elimination Chamber to try and earn a Raw Women’s Championship Match at WrestleMania.
