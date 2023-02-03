2/3 WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS: Keller’s report on Reigns addressing Bloodline, Baszler vs. Vega vs. Natalya vs. Shotzi for Chamber slot, Charlotte vs. Deville

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

FEBRUARY 3, 2023

GREENVILLE, S.C. AT BON SECOURS WELLNESS ARENA

AIRED ON FOX

Announcers: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

[HOUR ONE]

-After “Then, Now, Together, Forever,” they went right to a video package of The Bloodline attacking Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble and then Sami Zayn trying to stop it and eventually hitting Reigns with the chair from behind.

(Keller’s Analysis: Great dramatic edits and effects really did justice to this angle.)

-Kayla Braxton stood outside the arena as a black SUV arrived. Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso got out the front. Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman got out of the back row. Braxton asked him for an update on the status of Jey. Reigns walked past her. Heyman stopped and said it was a cold-hearted question from a warm-hearted lady. He said they can neither confirm nor deny Jey’s status.

-The Smackdown opening aired.

-Pyro blasted in the arena as Michael Cole introduced the show. He said after a record-breaking Rumble, they are officially on the Road to WrestleMania. The WrestleMania sign hung from the rafters. Wade Barrett plugged that Reigns would address the state of The Bloodline later.

(1) BRAUN STROWMAN & RICOCHET vs. IMPERIUM (Ludvig Kaiser & Giovani Vinci) – Winner Earns Smackdown Tag Team Title match