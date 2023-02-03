FREE PODCAST 2/3 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #211 (1-25-93) of the PWTorch including a full review of the 1993 Royal Rumble, who will face Bret Hart at WrestleMania 9, Paul E. on his WCW firing, more (178 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald kick off the fifty-fifth episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast discussing issue #211 of the PWTorch including a full review of the 1993 Royal Rumble and re-booking the show, WWF shifting to newer stars, Paul E. talks to Wade about his WCW tenure, and so much more. Email us questions or comments at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

