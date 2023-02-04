FREE PODCAST 2/3 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Bryant: Reaction to Sami’s first post-Bloodline promo, Cody name gets booed, on-site report, live callers (129 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Travis Bryant from the PWTorch East Coast Cast to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown beginning with thoughts on Sami Zayn’s first appearance and first words since he hit Roman Reigns with a chair at the Royal Rumble. What worked, what seemed missing? They also discuss what it means that Cody Rhodes’s name being mentioned was booed. Also, Natalya’s win to earn a spot in the Chamber, Charlotte vs. Sonya Deville, the NASCAR skit with Rey and Dominik Mysterio, and more. They talk with live callers and also have an on-site report detailing what happened before and after Smackdown that didn’t air on TV plus crowd reactions.

