VIP AUDIO 2/3 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Reigns addresses Jey, Sami, and Cody situations, Braun & Ricochet earn tag title shot, Charlotte retains against Deville, NASCAR Mysterios (25 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller features a full rundown of WWE Friday Night Smackdown including Roman Reigns addressing Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes situations, Braun Strowman & Ricochet earn tag title shot over Imperium, Charlotte Flair retains against Sonya Deville, NASCAR skit with the Mysterios, Viking Raiders vs. Brawling Brutes, Natalya qualifies for the Chamber, Uncle Howdy appears, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO