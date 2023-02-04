Seth Rollins addresses Logan Paul, Royal Rumble encounter

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Seth Rollins says that he and others in the WWE locker room don’t like Logan Paul. In an Instagram Live video, Rollins talked about his feelings about Paul, getting eliminated the way he did in the Royal Rumble, and what a future encounter with Paul may look like.

“All I know is I don’t like Logan Paul,” Rollins said on Instagram. “A lot of us really don’t. I don’t really need him in my locker room. In my space. The guy is ultra-talented as far as athletic ability is concerned. He snuck up on me at the Rumble, dumped me, fine, whatever. I took my eyes off the ball — that’s on me. But don’t go bragging about it like you did something otherworldly.

“It’s probably the coolest thing he’s done in life, but I just advise him to stay in his lane. He’s a freak, no doubt, but at the end of the day, he’s not a wrestler, you know? He just wants to be famous. He doesn’t care about the industry. He’s not a wrestler, so he should stay in his lane. If buying counterfeit Pokémon cards is your lane, stay in that lane. If you come knocking on my door, I will knock you out. And you don’t have your brother for backup, because he’s gonna get cooked in a few weeks.” (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Logan Paul’s brother Jake Paul is boxing Tommy Fury later this month. Logan Paul wrestled in this year’s Royal Rumble match and previously fought Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia last year.

An official match between Rollins and Paul has not been announced at this time.

