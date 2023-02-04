SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
NXT returns to the road for their second annual Vengeance Day PLE.
When: Saturday February 4, 2023
Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC
How To Watch: Live on Peacock
NXT Vengeance Day 2023 Match Card
- Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller – NXT Championship Cage Match
- Roxanne Perez vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Gigi Dolin – NXT Women’s Championship Match
- The New Day vs. Pretty Deadly vs. Gallus vs. Chase U – NXT Tag Team Championship Fatal Four-way Match
- Wes Lee vs. Dijak – NXT North American Championship Match
- Carmelo Hayes vs. Apollo Crews – 2 out 3 Falls Match
- Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Fallon Henley & Kiana James
CATCH-UP: 1/24 NXT REPORT: Hazelwood’s live report on follow up to training fight, Women’s Tag Team Championship match, contract signing for Women’s Championship, more
Leave a Reply