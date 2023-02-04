News Ticker

UPDATED: NXT Vengeance Day 2023 Full Match Card

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

February 4, 2023

Full NXT Vengeance Day 2023 Match Card
PHOTO CREDIT: WWE
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT returns to the road for their second annual Vengeance Day PLE.

When: Saturday February 4, 2023

Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC

How To Watch: Live on Peacock

NXT Vengeance Day 2023 Match Card

  • Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller – NXT Championship Cage Match
  • Roxanne Perez vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Gigi Dolin – NXT Women’s Championship Match
  • The New Day vs. Pretty Deadly vs. Gallus vs. Chase U – NXT Tag Team Championship Fatal Four-way Match
  • Wes Lee vs. Dijak – NXT North American Championship Match
  • Carmelo Hayes vs. Apollo Crews – 2 out 3 Falls Match
  • Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Fallon Henley & Kiana James

CATCH-UP: 1/24 NXT REPORT: Hazelwood’s live report on follow up to training fight, Women’s Tag Team Championship match, contract signing for Women’s Championship, more

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*