WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 championship match set

Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn in the main event of the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 PLE on February 18.

This week on Smackdown, Reigns addressed Zayn turning on The Bloodline at the Royal Rumble. He was then attacked by Zayn, who said that he was going to take the championship from Reigns. Reigns and The Bloodline got the upper hand on Zayn and agreed to the match for Elimination Chamber, which is in Zayn’s hometown of Montreal. WWE confirmed the match on social media shortly after.

After @SamiZayn stormed in on @WWERomanReigns during the final moments of #SmackDown, #TheBloodline responded with a fierce counter-assault and The Head of Table promised to finish his adversary at #WWEChamber in front of everyone he loves. FULL RESULTS: https://t.co/7D7dB2qPKj pic.twitter.com/KYNMxx5KWz — WWE (@WWE) February 4, 2023

Roman Reigns has not lost a match since 2019 and has been the WWE Universal Champion since 2020. He added the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38 after defeating Brock Lesnar and became Undisputed Champion. Zayn has not held a world championship in WWE.

At #WWEChamber… The Tribal Chief @WWERomanReigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against @SamiZayn! Who will leave Montreal as the CHAMPION? pic.twitter.com/mLMHBR6MgF — WWE (@WWE) February 4, 2023

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 takes place on Saturday February 18 in Montreal and will air live on Peacock. Other matches for the show include one men’s and one women’s Elimination Chamber matches.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Match Card

Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed vs. TBD vs. TBD – WWE United States Championship Elimination Chamber Match

Asuka vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Nikki Cross vs. TBD vs. TBD – WWE Raw Women’s Championship WrestleMania Number One Contender Elimination Chamber Match

Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn – WWE Undisputed Universal Championship

