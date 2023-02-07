FREE PODCAST 2/6 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Lilly: Heyman-Cody, Bayley vs. Becky in a cage, Lesnar, Edge, Lita, on-site report, live callers, emails (149 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Darrin Lilly from PWTorch.com. They discuss the stellar Cody Rhodes-Paul Heyman segment and wonder if it was a little too good or at least a little too early. They also discuss with live callers and in the mailbag segment Brock Lesnar-Bobby Lashley, Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a cage, Edge and Beth Phoenix’s segment with The Judgment Day, the reunion of Hurt Business, the JBL-Baron Corbin break-up, and much more with live callers and emails. They also talk with a correspondent who attended in person giving details from in the arena.

