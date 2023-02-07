VIP AUDIO 2/6 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Cody-Heyman segment, Edge & Beth Phoenix, Lesnar-Lashley angle, JBL splits with Corbin, Bayley vs. Becky in a cage, Lita, EC qualifiers (32 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw featuring a Cody Rhodes-Paul Heyman segment, Edge & Beth Phoenix interact with The Judgement Day, a Brock Lesnar-Bobby Lashley angle, JBL splits with Baron Corbin, Bayley vs. Becky Lynch in a cage, Lita, EC qualifiers, and more.

