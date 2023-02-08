Tony Khan talks AEW free agent strategy

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan says that cultivating a free agent market for wrestlers was a part of his pitch to television executives for an AEW program. In an interview with Uproxx, Khan spoke about free agents joining AEW since its inception and the free agent strategy for the company.

“There are always going to be free agents and big names that become available over time in pro wrestling, and I think that’s one of the reasons that the launch of AEW was so exciting,” Khan said. “That was actually part of my presentation to Warner executives five years ago, was that we would be creating the first truly competitive free agent market in pro wrestling in two decades. I felt like there was a disparity, the choices available to a wrestler, as far as which promotions they’d want to work with. And I think now, with the rise of AEW, it’s provided better choices and an alternative for the wrestling fans, but also for the pro wrestlers. And historically, particularly in the cable TV era, that free agent market and the excitement around it can generate a lot of buzz for a wrestling company, and sometimes for multiple wrestling companies as wrestlers go back and forth.”

Tony Khan will work to secure a new television deal and one she thinks will be lucrative for AEW moving forward.

CATCH-UP: AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW 2/8: Bryan Danielson vs. Rush, MJF in action, more