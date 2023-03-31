VIP AUDIO 3/31 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): What should be next for Roman after WM? How would Punk’s status be different if there was no fight with EVPs? Did WWE get WM match order right in past? More (67 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss listener emails on these topics. This is part two of two…

What should be the closing match of night one of WrestleMania?

Is Jon Moxley getting too much of a free pass for the C.M. Punk controversy?

What are the odds Moxley ever returns to WWE?

How might the fallout from the Punk meltdown at the All Out media Q&A have been different if there wasn’t a fight with the Young Bucks and KennY Omega afterwards? Would Punk’s return after injury still be in question given how he acted toward TK?

Did Jade Cargill come across well in the Being the Elite charity basketball game?

Todd and Wade react to proposed trades between groups of AEW and WWE wrestlers.

Is the Punk vs. AEW locker room blown a bit out of proportion given locker room rivalries in the past have been common?

Does Tony Khan or Jon Moxley look bad in this C.M. Punk situation?

Todd’s thoughts on “Last of Us” as a game-to-TV show transition.

Should Rock vs. Hulk Hogan have gone on last at WrestleMania 18? Were there other matches at past WrestleManias that should have gone on last instead of another match?

Is there more danger in having Roman Reigns drop the WWE Title now to Cody than there is not going with Cody now?

Why isn’t New Japan Capitol Collision in D.C. getting the strong line-up that San Francisco’s New Japan event is?

What archive matches should I watch on New Japan World?

Should WWE have gone with Eddie Guerrero is Dominik’s son storyline?

Todd’s review of the Miz/Maryse musical.

Thoughts on this year’s WWE Hall of Fame class?

Why are there so many heel groups in AEW?

Is Conor McGregor still a draw for casual fans?

Does Brock Lesnar ending Undertaker’s streak stand the test of time? Who, in retrospect, would have benefited from beating him later instead? Or should he have never lost before retiring?

How could Reigns be best presented after losing the title at WrestleMania? Should he turn? Should there be a double-turn?

