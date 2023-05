SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly and John Laslo review an action-packed episode of Impact TV, featuring Trinity’s in-ring debut, a six-man tag main event, and the reveal of who attacked Santino. Plus predictions for the Under Siege special.

