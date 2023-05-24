Hulk Hogan to launch CBD business

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Hulk Hogan will launch a new CBD business, but the timetable is unknown at this time.

Hogan announced the news to TMZ Sports and said he wanted to follow in the footsteps of what Ric Flair and Mike Tyson have done in the CBD space.

“When I saw what Ric and Mike were doing, I instantly wanted to get on the team because you use CBD for energy, for sleep, for fitness — it just made sense,” Hogan said. “It’s a logical extension of where I already was but this is the safe way to approach things instead of that wild card way of doctor’s prescription stuff. It just didn’t make sense anymore.

“I always joke about I didn’t get the memo that this stuff was ‘fake’ and after the 10 back surgery and two knees and two hips, it’s just a situation of you do get hurt out there all the time. I feel better than I’ve ever felt at 69 years old, I feel like I’m 25 again. It definitely helped me because as I said the slow walk back from the prescription drugs ended with me downing the Tylenol and the Advil and Aleve’s and finally even that wasn’t working for me. As I moved away from that and got into the CBD world, it really changed the game from my sleep to the inflammation, the way my wrists and my joints hurt, across the board, it helped me with my health.” (h/t Fightful)

