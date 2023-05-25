VIP AUDIO 5/25 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 4): Punk, Collision, and Tony Khan’s media Q&A, preview of AEW Double or Nothing and NXT BattleGround, Dynamite, NXT TV, UFC (69 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s four-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

Reaction to the latest developments with C.M. Punk, Collision, and Tony Khan’s Media Q&A.

Reviews of AEW Rampage and Dynamite.

Preview and predictions for AEW Double or Nothing.

Review of NXT on USA.

Preview of NXT Battleground this Sunday.

Review of the latest UFC Fight Night

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO