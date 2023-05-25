News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 5/25 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 4): Punk, Collision, and Tony Khan’s media Q&A, preview of AEW Double or Nothing and NXT BattleGround, Dynamite, NXT TV, UFC (69 min.)

May 25, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s four-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

  • Reaction to the latest developments with C.M. Punk, Collision, and Tony Khan’s Media Q&A.
  • Reviews of AEW Rampage and Dynamite.
  • Preview and predictions for AEW Double or Nothing.
  • Review of NXT on USA.
  • Preview of NXT Battleground this Sunday.
  • Review of the latest UFC Fight Night

