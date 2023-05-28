Jade Cargill undefeated streak ends, new TBS Champion crowned at Double or Nothing

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Kris Statlander is the new TBS Champion and Jade Cargill’s undefeated streak in AEW is over.

Statlander unexpectedly appeared and fought Cargill in an impromptu match after Cargill beat Taya Valkyrie. Valkyrie had her moments and nearly one the championship herself, but was bested by Cargill. After the match, Mark Sterling declared Cargill the greatest champion in AEW before issuing an impromptu challenge, which Statlander answered.

Statlander has been away from AEW for many months recovering from injury. It’s her first title win in AEW.

CATCH-UP: LECLAIR’S AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING 2023 REPORT: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of Anarchy in the Arena, 4-Pillars AEW World Title match. Jericho vs. Cole, more