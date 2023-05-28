News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 5/28 – Bonus Point w/Tom Stoup: A litany of debuts and injury returns incl. Kelani Jordan, Luca Crusifino’s big month, Parris-Steveson set for Final X, more (25 min.)

May 28, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Bonus Point, Tom Stoup covers May 2023 in WWE Developmental news and analysis including but not limited to:

  • Mason Parris and Gable Steveson in multiple amateur wrestling tournaments
  • The signing of Olympic champion Tamyra Mensah-Stock
  • Yulisa Leon’s nationally televised injury return
  • Luca Crusifino’s May milestones incl. battle royal win
  • Promise Braxton Prospect Watch
  • Alexis Lete’s latest trainee vlogs
  • NXT TV talent IDs and dark promos
  • Coconut Loop house show results incl. loads of debuts
  • Level Up analysis incl. Kelani Jordan performance review
  • Further updates on Alia Armstrong, Brooklyn Barlow, Javier Bernal, Boa, Jordan Braze, Haley & Hanna Cavinder, Dante Chen, Jade Gentile, Arianna Grace, Jakara Jackson, Anna Keefer, Monika Klisara, Ava Raine, Sol Ruca, Masai Russell, Lola Vice, and many more

