VIP AUDIO 5/28 – Bonus Point w/Tom Stoup: A litany of debuts and injury returns incl. Kelani Jordan, Luca Crusifino’s big month, Parris-Steveson set for Final X, more (25 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Bonus Point, Tom Stoup covers May 2023 in WWE Developmental news and analysis including but not limited to:
- Mason Parris and Gable Steveson in multiple amateur wrestling tournaments
- The signing of Olympic champion Tamyra Mensah-Stock
- Yulisa Leon’s nationally televised injury return
- Luca Crusifino’s May milestones incl. battle royal win
- Promise Braxton Prospect Watch
- Alexis Lete’s latest trainee vlogs
- NXT TV talent IDs and dark promos
- Coconut Loop house show results incl. loads of debuts
- Level Up analysis incl. Kelani Jordan performance review
- Further updates on Alia Armstrong, Brooklyn Barlow, Javier Bernal, Boa, Jordan Braze, Haley & Hanna Cavinder, Dante Chen, Jade Gentile, Arianna Grace, Jakara Jackson, Anna Keefer, Monika Klisara, Ava Raine, Sol Ruca, Masai Russell, Lola Vice, and many more
