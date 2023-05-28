VIP AUDIO 5/28 – Bonus Point w/Tom Stoup: A litany of debuts and injury returns incl. Kelani Jordan, Luca Crusifino’s big month, Parris-Steveson set for Final X, more (25 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Bonus Point, Tom Stoup covers May 2023 in WWE Developmental news and analysis including but not limited to:

Mason Parris and Gable Steveson in multiple amateur wrestling tournaments

The signing of Olympic champion Tamyra Mensah-Stock

Yulisa Leon’s nationally televised injury return

Luca Crusifino’s May milestones incl. battle royal win

Promise Braxton Prospect Watch

Alexis Lete’s latest trainee vlogs

NXT TV talent IDs and dark promos

Coconut Loop house show results incl. loads of debuts

Level Up analysis incl. Kelani Jordan performance review

Further updates on Alia Armstrong, Brooklyn Barlow, Javier Bernal, Boa, Jordan Braze, Haley & Hanna Cavinder, Dante Chen, Jade Gentile, Arianna Grace, Jakara Jackson, Anna Keefer, Monika Klisara, Ava Raine, Sol Ruca, Masai Russell, Lola Vice, and many more

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO