FREE PODCAST 5/28 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: AEW Double or Nothing post-show, including positioning of title match on card, CM Punk not on show, plus other major shows from the weekend (108 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Marcus Arias to break down, with callers and emailers, the AEW Double or Nothing PPV as well as the other major shows of the weekend. Topics include the AEW title match not going on last, the lack of CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, challenges for Seth Rollins’s title, and more.

