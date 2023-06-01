FREE PODCAST 6/1 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Martin talk Punk announcement, fallout from WWE Night of Champions, AEW Double or Nothing, NXT Battleground, plus Mailbag (165 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. They discuss these topics:

Thoughts on CM Punk officially announced for the premiere episode of AEW Collision

Review of AEW Rampage and AEW Dynamite

Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw

Reviews of NXT Battleground and NXT on USA

New Japan Best of the Super Juniors analysis

Review of “Katie Bar the Door,” a book on the Portland-based wrestling territory

Then Mailbag questions:

Why is Jeff Jarrett featured so much on AEW TV lately?

Are there any dream matches left in WWE or between WWE and AEW wrestlers?

Why didn’t Sami Zayn wrestle in Saudi Arabia prior to this past weekend?

Who would be best to build a wrestling company around in 2023: Austin Theory, Jack Perry, Darby Allin, or Sammy Guevara?

Should NXT drop the Heritage Cup concept after Sunday?

Should AEW approach the Forbidden Door PPV event differently this year?

Why doesn’t WWE recognize Pedro Morales’s WWWF Title reign more?

What do you think of Billy Corgan’s vision for the NWA in 2023?

Who from UFC could successfully transition to a pro wrestling career?

