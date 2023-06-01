FREE PODCAST 6/1 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Martin talk Punk announcement, fallout from WWE Night of Champions, AEW Double or Nothing, NXT Battleground, plus Mailbag (165 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. They discuss these topics:
- Thoughts on CM Punk officially announced for the premiere episode of AEW Collision
- Review of AEW Rampage and AEW Dynamite
- Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw
- Reviews of NXT Battleground and NXT on USA
- New Japan Best of the Super Juniors analysis
- Review of “Katie Bar the Door,” a book on the Portland-based wrestling territory
Then Mailbag questions:
- Why is Jeff Jarrett featured so much on AEW TV lately?
- Are there any dream matches left in WWE or between WWE and AEW wrestlers?
- Why didn’t Sami Zayn wrestle in Saudi Arabia prior to this past weekend?
- Who would be best to build a wrestling company around in 2023: Austin Theory, Jack Perry, Darby Allin, or Sammy Guevara?
- Should NXT drop the Heritage Cup concept after Sunday?
- Should AEW approach the Forbidden Door PPV event differently this year?
- Why doesn’t WWE recognize Pedro Morales’s WWWF Title reign more?
- What do you think of Billy Corgan’s vision for the NWA in 2023?
- Who from UFC could successfully transition to a pro wrestling career?
