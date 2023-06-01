News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 6/1 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Martin talk Punk announcement, fallout from WWE Night of Champions, AEW Double or Nothing, NXT Battleground, plus Mailbag (165 min.)

June 1, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. They discuss these topics:

  • Thoughts on CM Punk officially announced for the premiere episode of AEW Collision
  • Review of AEW Rampage and AEW Dynamite
  • Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw
  • Reviews of NXT Battleground and NXT on USA
  • New Japan Best of the Super Juniors analysis
  • Review of “Katie Bar the Door,” a book on the Portland-based wrestling territory

Then Mailbag questions:

  • Why is Jeff Jarrett featured so much on AEW TV lately?
  • Are there any dream matches left in WWE or between WWE and AEW wrestlers?
  • Why didn’t Sami Zayn wrestle in Saudi Arabia prior to this past weekend?
  • Who would be best to build a wrestling company around in 2023: Austin Theory, Jack Perry, Darby Allin, or Sammy Guevara?
  • Should NXT drop the Heritage Cup concept after Sunday?
  • Should AEW approach the Forbidden Door PPV event differently this year?
  • Why doesn’t WWE recognize Pedro Morales’s WWWF Title reign more?
  • What do you think of Billy Corgan’s vision for the NWA in 2023?
  • Who from UFC could successfully transition to a pro wrestling career?

