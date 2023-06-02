VIP AUDIO 6/1 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 2 of 2): Punk’s next opponents, WWE-AEW dream matches, Forbidden Door, Pedro Morales, Sami in Saudi Arabia, Jarrett, Theory or Pillars, UFC pro wrestlers, NWA, more (102 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the Mailbag portion of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.

Why is Jeff Jarrett featured so much on AEW TV lately?

Are there any dream matches left in WWE or between WWE and AEW wrestlers?

Why didn’t Sami Zayn wrestle in Saudi Arabia prior to this past weekend?

Who would be best to build a wrestling company around in 2023: Austin Theory, Jack Perry, Darby Allin, or Sammy Guevara?

Should NXT drop the Heritage Cup concept after Sunday?

Should AEW approach the Forbidden Door PPV event differently this year?

Why doesn’t WWE recognize Pedro Morales’s WWWF Title reign more?

What do you think of Billy Corgan’s vision for the NWA in 2023?

Who from UFC could successfully transition to a pro wrestling career?

How much does crowd response influence people’s opinions on whether a match or an event is good?

A rant about the new WWE World Hvt. Title from a listener.

Thoughts on Pro Wrestling Noah’s top stars and whether some might jump to New Japan?

Do some fans care more about promos than matches?

Should there be Emmy Awards that pro wrestlers qualify for?

Is C.M. Punk’s return doomed to disappoint if his first opponents are Chris Jericho and Samoa Joe?

Why is it worse for AEW to have two women’s singles titles than so many promotions that have had two men’s singles titles?

