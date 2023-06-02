VIP AUDIO 6/1 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 2 of 2): Punk’s next opponents, WWE-AEW dream matches, Forbidden Door, Pedro Morales, Sami in Saudi Arabia, Jarrett, Theory or Pillars, UFC pro wrestlers, NWA, more (102 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In the Mailbag portion of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.
- Why is Jeff Jarrett featured so much on AEW TV lately?
- Are there any dream matches left in WWE or between WWE and AEW wrestlers?
- Why didn’t Sami Zayn wrestle in Saudi Arabia prior to this past weekend?
- Who would be best to build a wrestling company around in 2023: Austin Theory, Jack Perry, Darby Allin, or Sammy Guevara?
- Should NXT drop the Heritage Cup concept after Sunday?
- Should AEW approach the Forbidden Door PPV event differently this year?
- Why doesn’t WWE recognize Pedro Morales’s WWWF Title reign more?
- What do you think of Billy Corgan’s vision for the NWA in 2023?
- Who from UFC could successfully transition to a pro wrestling career?
- Are there any dream matches left in WWF? How between WWE and AEW wrestlers not named Kenny Omega and MJF?
- How much does crowd response influence people’s opinions on whether a match or an event is good?
- A rant about the new WWE World Hvt. Title from a listener.
- Thoughts on Pro Wrestling Noah’s top stars and whether some might jump to New Japan?
- Do some fans care more about promos than matches?
- Should there be Emmy Awards that pro wrestlers qualify for?
- Is C.M. Punk’s return doomed to disappoint if his first opponents are Chris Jericho and Samoa Joe?
- Why is it worse for AEW to have two women’s singles titles than so many promotions that have had two men’s singles titles?
