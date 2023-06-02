FREE PODCAST 6/1 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (5-30-2018) Keller & Parks – Big Cass added to Bryan vs. Joe match, Dance Off, Carmella, Nakamura, Fox deal, more (125 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this WWE Smackdown Post-show Flashback episode from five years ago (5-30-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch Newsletter columnist and PWTorch Livecast host Greg Parks to discuss the May 29 Smackdown with live callers, plus an on-site correspondent and mailbag topics. They discussed Big Cass being added to the Daniel Bryan vs. Samoa Joe match, the Lana-Naomi dance-off, Carmella, Shinsuke Nakamura, the Fox deal, and more.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade40 and enter code “wade40” for 40 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO