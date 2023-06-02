Update on creative vision for AEW Collision

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

CM Punk and Ace Steel reportedly will be heavily involved with the creative effort on the new AEW Collision show beginning in the middle of June.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Punk and Steel will work in creative for the show and will play a significant role in deciding what Punk does on the new program. The report indicates that the key elements and stories on the show will revolve around Punk. Bryan Danielson reportedly will have a creative role for Collision as well.

AEW Collision will premiere on June 17 from the United Center in Chicago on TNT. Tony Khan announced during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite that CM Punk would officially be returning to the company on that show.

