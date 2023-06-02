Braun Strowman undergoes major neck surgery

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Braun Strowman underwent a major fusion neck surgery and is currently recovering.

In a post on social media, Strowman revealed that he had a level one fusion on his C4 and C5 vertebrae and that he would return to WWE.

“Road to recovery starts now,” Strowman wrote. “Level one fusion on my c4/c5 #vertebrae was in the great hands of Dr. Cordover at Andrews Sports Medicine was a great experience considering. Thank you to WWE for always taking the up most care of us. This was very scary to find out about having to have done and they were there every step of the way reassuring that I was going to have the best care possible. This will take a little bit of time to heal from. But I assure you and in the words of the Terminator, I’ll be back! Thank you all in advance for the well wishes.”

Strowman is a former WWE Universal Champion and returned to the company last year after being let go in 2021. Strowman had been teaming with Ricochet, but had been away, leaving Ricochet to compete as a singles act. Ricochet qualified for the Money in the Bank ladder match on this week’s episode of WWE Raw.

