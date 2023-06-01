The Rock set to return to popular movie franchise

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Rock will return to the Fast and Furious franchise. Dwayne Johnson announced the news on social media on Thursday.

“Hope you’ve got your funderwear on,” Rock wrote on Twitter. “Hobbs is back and he just got lei’d. Luke Hobbs will be returning to the Fast & Furious franchise. Your reactions around the world to Hobbs’ return in Fast X have blown us away. The next Fast & Furious film you’ll see the legendary lawman in will be the Hobbs movie that will serve as a fresh, new chapter & set up for FASTX: Part II. Last summer Vin and I put all the past behind us. We’ll lead with brotherhood and resolve – and always take care of the franchise, characters & fans that we love. I’ve built my career on an “ Audience First” mentality and that will always serve as my North Star.”

https://twitter.com/TheRock/status/1664332676323483660

The Rock has not been present on WWE television in years, though rumors ran rampant that he’d be a part of WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

