Rock ‘N’ Sock connection bobblehead announed for pre-order by FOCO

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Rock ‘N’ Sock connection is the latest WWE tag team to get its own bobblehead.

The Rock ‘N’ Sock Connection bobbledhead from FOCO is now available for pre-order. It feautres The Rock and Mankind on top of a stage themed base wearing their outfits from when they were WWE Tag Team Champions. Both men are holding their title belts as well. A picture of them is also featured on the backboard.

The Rock ‘N’ Sock Connection bobblehead will be limited to 223 units, retail for $90, and stand at 8 inches tall.