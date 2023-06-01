AEW Fight Forever pre-orders will include two versions of Matt Hardy, details on Elite Edition bonuses including early access to game

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Matt Hardy is coming to the AEW Fight Forever videogame.
Hardy will be available to those that pre-order the game in his “Broken” Matt Hardy persona and his legendary Matt Hardy Persona. AEW Fight Forever is availabe to pre-order on X-Box, PS5, and Steam currently.
You can watch the trailer for Matt Hardy’s pre-order announcement here.
It was also announced that AEW Fight Forever Elite Edition will feature the following:
- Early Access (24-hour/available June 28)
- Matt Hardy and Broken Matt Hardy roster additions
- Six more AEW wrestlers: Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, The Bunny, Keith Lee, Hook, and Danhausen
- four mini-games inspired by the biggest wrestlers in AEW
You can read the entire press release below:
Vienna, Austria, Jacksonville, FL and Tokyo, Japan, June 1st, 2023: THQ Nordic GmbH and All Elite Wrestling (AEW) today announced that console gamers who pre-order AEW: Fight Forever will expand their in-game, playable wrestler roster with the legendary Matt Hardy and Broken Matt Hardy. Fans can pre-order now:
Xbox:
AEW Fight Forever: https://www.microsoft.com/store/productid/9nlwxnmwgjc2
AEW Fight Forever Elite Edition: https://www.microsoft.com/store/productid/9n02n4xkxfb4
Sony:
AEW Fight Forever: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10005440
Steam – Wishlist
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1913210/
Scheduled for release across PC, PS4™/5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and Nintendo® Switch (SRP: $59.99) on Thursday, June 29, 2023, AEW: Fight Forever is already being recognized for its retro approach to design, which includes hand-crafted animations and a nostalgic arcade feel. AEW: Fight Forever presents fans with their first chance to pull off wrestling moves only seen on the wildly popular AEW programming. Online co-op wrestling is going completely next level with Tag-Team matches that feature sequences of team maneuvers performed with simple commands. Game modes including Ladder Match, Exploding Barbed Wire and Casino Battle Royale along with a stacked roster of popular AEW wrestlers, career mode, wrestler customization, signature AEW arenas, multiple match types and some good ol’ fashioned unsanctioned fun await.
The AEW: Fight Forever Matt Hardy digital pre-order is available worldwide for PS4™/5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and Nintendo® Switch. It is also available at participating retailers throughout North America. Fans can choose their retailer here:
Xbox:
AEW Fight Forever: https://www.microsoft.com/store/productid/9p3zq8pznncj
AEW Fight Forever Elite Edition: https://www.microsoft.com/store/productid/9p1b3q6w5gbb
Sony:
AEW Fight Forever: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10005440
THQ Nordic and AEW also revealed the content of the special AEW: Fight Forever Elite Edition ($79.99), which will be available for both console and PC:
- Early Access (24-hour/available Wednesday, June 28)
- Matt Hardy and Broken Matt Hardy roster additions
- Six more amazing AEW in-game roster wrestlers: Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, The Bunny, Keith Lee, HOOK and Danhausen
- PLUS four mini-games inspired by the biggest wrestlers in AEWFollow @aewgames for AEW: Fight Forever for updates, and don’t forget to tune into All Elite Arcade on Twitch every Wednesday at 11 a.m. EST.
Watch the trailer here: https://youtu.be/zCsq50Hlm-Y
Download the assets: https://bit.ly/3ScXTbo
For more info visit: https://aew.thqnordic.com/
Visit AEW on Twitch: http://twitch.tv/aewgames
Follow AEW on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AEWGames
