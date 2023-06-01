AEW Fight Forever pre-orders will include two versions of Matt Hardy, details on Elite Edition bonuses including early access to game

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Matt Hardy is coming to the AEW Fight Forever videogame.

Hardy will be available to those that pre-order the game in his “Broken” Matt Hardy persona and his legendary Matt Hardy Persona. AEW Fight Forever is availabe to pre-order on X-Box, PS5, and Steam currently.

You can watch the trailer for Matt Hardy’s pre-order announcement here.

It was also announced that AEW Fight Forever Elite Edition will feature the following:

Early Access (24-hour/available June 28)

Matt Hardy and Broken Matt Hardy roster additions

Six more AEW wrestlers: Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, The Bunny, Keith Lee, Hook, and Danhausen

four mini-games inspired by the biggest wrestlers in AEW

You can read the entire press release below: