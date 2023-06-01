VIP AUDIO 5/31 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk Night of Champions and early fallout, Money in the Bank speculation, Dynamite, Double or Nothing, more (128 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week on VIP, Trav and Rich talk Night of Champions and the early fallout. Jimmy Uso and, by extention, Jey turning on The Bloodline. What happens this Friday at Roman Reigns’ 1,000 day celebration? Money in the Bank speculation. Many viable options to win the briefcase on both the men’s and women’s side. Will we get a third Brock and Cody match immediately? What happened on AEW Dynamite tonight. Rich recaps the show, talks a bit about their upcoming Collision show, and Rich calls Double or Nothing AEW’s worst pay-per-view in the company’s history. Book club features more talk about “The Wandering Inn.” Plus more emails from the past month.

