VIP AUDIO 6/1 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Analysis of fallout from WWE Night of Champions and AEW Double or Nothing, New Japan, NXT Battleground, Portland wrestling book review (98 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:
- Thoughts on CM Punk officially announced for the premiere episode of AEW Collision
- Review of AEW Rampage and AEW Dynamite
- Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw
- Reviews of NXT Battleground and NXT on USA
- New Japan Best of the Super Juniors analysis
- Review of “Katie Bar the Door,” a book on the Porland-based wrestling territory
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply