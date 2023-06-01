News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 6/1 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Analysis of fallout from WWE Night of Champions and AEW Double or Nothing, New Japan, NXT Battleground, Portland wrestling book review (98 min.)

June 1, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

  • Thoughts on CM Punk officially announced for the premiere episode of AEW Collision
  • Review of AEW Rampage and AEW Dynamite
  • Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw
  • Reviews of NXT Battleground and NXT on USA
  • New Japan Best of the Super Juniors analysis
  • Review of “Katie Bar the Door,” a book on the Porland-based wrestling territory

