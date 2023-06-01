FREE PODCAST 6/1 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Beyond Wrestling Mills of the Gods including Price vs. Coughlin, Berry vs. Shelley, more (75 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review Beyond Wrestling’s Mills of the Gods, a strange title for a strange show. There’s a jaw-dropping technical battle between Beyond’s Ace Alec Price and Alex Coughlin, a savvy submission-filled match between Alex Shelley and Beyond perennial Dan Berry, Megan Bayne vs. B3cca, a weird wedding angle, and more. For VIP listeners, they go to the pseudo-shoot matches of Future Stars of Wrestling with Tom Lawlor vs. Bad Dude Tito and Bret the Threat vs. Royce Isaacs.

