FREE PODCAST 6/5 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (5 Yrs Ago) Advice for Reigns, why Terry Funk would mess up moves on purpose, comparing Rousey vs. Goldberg, stand-up vs. wrestling career, more (155 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from five years ago, PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviews Mick Foley. This features both parts that ran a week apart originally.

In the first segment, Foley discussed the parallels between how he approaches his current career doing one-man stand-up shows and pro wrestling in terms of pacing and playing to the crowd. Also, he talks about the Women’s Revolution, Ronda Rousey compared to Bill Goldberg, Kurt Angle’s drive, how he’s feeling better physically after surgery, the challenge of fitting into your place on the card even if it means cutting back on the quality of a match earlier in the card, how he built his reputation early, Kane, and more.

In the second segment, Keller begins with a review of Mick Foley’s one man stand-up show at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn. earlier this week, then the interview picks up with Foley discussing any regrets he has over bumps or moves he took in his career, advice for indy wrestlers and how they define success, what’s not working with Roman Reigns and if it’s fixable, the delicate balance he struck with asserting himself creatively on promos while also working with writers who presented hm with scripts as G.M., why Terry Funk would mess up moves on purpose, memories of Bruno Sammartino and what Bruno thought of him, and more.

