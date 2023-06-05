SPOILER: Major match reportedly set for Summerslam

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The trilogy match between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar is reportedly set for Summerslam.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Rhodes vs. Lesnar 3 is currently being targeted to take place in Detroit on August 5 for WWE’s second biggest show of the year. The report does not indicate whether or not a stipulation would be added to the match.

The first Lesnar vs. Rhodes match took place at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico. Rhodes won that contest with a leverage pin while in a submission. The rematch took place at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. Lesnar was victorious after Rhodes passed out while in the Kimura Lock.

The rivalry between Rhodes and Lesnar dates back to the night after WrestleMania 39 on Raw. Lesnar viciously attacked Rhodes after agreeing to be his tag team partner opposite The Bloodline.

WWE Summerslam 2023 airs live on Peacock on August 5 from Detroit. No matches have been officially announced for the show.

