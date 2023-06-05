WWE announcers partnership with Twitch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE announced on Monday morning that the company has entered into a partnership agreement with Twitch that will feature the return of the WWE Twitch channel, Superstar channels, and a new Sidecast feature during WWE Monday Night Raw. WWE announced the news via press release.

“WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced a multi-year partnership with Twitch that will see the return of the official WWE channel and popular WWE Superstar channels, featuring live and exclusive content,” the release said on WWE.com.

“In addition to the launch of the channel, WWE will debut today a companion sidecast to Monday Night RAW, bringing the WWE Universe behind the scenes and closer to the in-ring action. The weekly viewing experience will be led by a rotating cast of hosts and will regularly feature appearances by WWE Superstars, unique and exclusive content such as backstage interviews, and more. Viewers can stream the sidecast live every Monday beginning at 8 p.m. ET via https://www.twitch.tv/wwe or the Twitch App.

“Additionally, the official WWE channel will be home to other live productions and will serve as an alternate live streaming feed for all of WWE’s premium live event press conferences.”

The report and press release doesn’t officially reveal what the sidecast will entail and how it will work within the confines of Monday Night Raw.

CATCH-UP: RADICAN’S TAKE: Why Sanada vs. Yota Tsuji gives NJPW hope for a rise back to former glory