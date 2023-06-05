SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
This week’s episode of WWE Raw will feature the first WWE World Heavyweight Championship title defense by Seth Rollins and much more.
When: Monday June 5, 2023
Where: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
WWE Raw 6/5 Full Match Card
- Seth Rollins vs. Damian Priest – WWE World Heavyweight Championship
- Zoey Stark vs. Natalya – Money in the Bank Qualifier
- Becky Lynch vs. Sonya Deville – Money in the Bank Qualifier
- Cody Rhodes to join Miz TV
