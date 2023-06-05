SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of WWE Raw will feature the first WWE World Heavyweight Championship title defense by Seth Rollins and much more.

When: Monday June 5, 2023

Where: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

WWE Raw 6/5 Full Match Card

Seth Rollins vs. Damian Priest – WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Zoey Stark vs. Natalya – Money in the Bank Qualifier

Becky Lynch vs. Sonya Deville – Money in the Bank Qualifier

Cody Rhodes to join Miz TV

