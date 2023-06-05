VIP AUDIO 6/4 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (5-27-2005): Smackdown moving from Thursdays to Fridays, backstage insight on Hunter-Cena dynamic, TNA’s TV future and prospective buyer, HBK and Taker, more (29 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the May 27, 2005 Wade Keller Hotline podcast featuring these topics:

The Raw Ratings Roller coaster the past two weeks and what it does and doesn’t tell WWE…

The rationale for Smackdown being shifted from Thursdays to Fridays this fall and the industry reaction…

The Lita-Hardy-Kane-Edge situation, and what is and isn’t working so far with WWE’s approach…

TNA’s changing TV situation and the latest word on their future…

Reaction to TNA’s prospective buyer…

Shawn Michaels update…

Undertaker update…

Hardys Ultimate Insider DVD notes…

And more…

