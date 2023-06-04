VIP AUDIO 6/4 – The Fix Flashback (5-11-2016): WWE releases, ROH Global Wars in-depth analysis including new Bullet Club addition, Mr. Wrestling 3, Okada, Tanahashi, Young Bucks, more (111 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the May 11, 2016 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics:

ROH Global Wars 2016 in-depth including the Bullet Club angle during the Colt Cabana title match against Jay Lethal and the rest of the card including Jushin Liger, Young Bucks, Okada, and more.

Evolve angle with EC3 and Drew McIntyre

TNA Impact from last night

Eric Young’s NXT debut

WWE’s releases of Damien Sandow among others.

This week’s Raw including the sudden singles push of Big Cass, Shane McMahon-Stephanie McMahon dynamic, the A.J. Styles-Roman Reigns storyline developments, and more

A review of last weekend’s UFC event and a look ahead to this Saturday night’s loaded UFC PPV.

