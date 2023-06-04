VIP AUDIO 6/4 – The Fix Flashback (5-11-2016): WWE releases, ROH Global Wars in-depth analysis including new Bullet Club addition, Mr. Wrestling 3, Okada, Tanahashi, Young Bucks, more (111 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the May 11, 2016 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics:
- ROH Global Wars 2016 in-depth including the Bullet Club angle during the Colt Cabana title match against Jay Lethal and the rest of the card including Jushin Liger, Young Bucks, Okada, and more.
- Evolve angle with EC3 and Drew McIntyre
- TNA Impact from last night
- Eric Young’s NXT debut
- WWE’s releases of Damien Sandow among others.
- This week’s Raw including the sudden singles push of Big Cass, Shane McMahon-Stephanie McMahon dynamic, the A.J. Styles-Roman Reigns storyline developments, and more
- A review of last weekend’s UFC event and a look ahead to this Saturday night’s loaded UFC PPV.
