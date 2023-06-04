News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 6/4 – The Fix Flashback (5-11-2016): WWE releases, ROH Global Wars in-depth analysis including new Bullet Club addition, Mr. Wrestling 3, Okada, Tanahashi, Young Bucks, more (111 min.)

June 4, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the May 11, 2016 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics:

  • ROH Global Wars 2016 in-depth including the Bullet Club angle during the Colt Cabana title match against Jay Lethal and the rest of the card including Jushin Liger, Young Bucks, Okada, and more.
  • Evolve angle with EC3 and Drew McIntyre
  • TNA Impact from last night
  • Eric Young’s NXT debut
  • WWE’s releases of Damien Sandow among others.
  • This week’s Raw including the sudden singles push of Big Cass, Shane McMahon-Stephanie McMahon dynamic, the A.J. Styles-Roman Reigns storyline developments, and more
  • A review of last weekend’s UFC event and a look ahead to this Saturday night’s loaded UFC PPV.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*