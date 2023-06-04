FREE PODCAST 6/4 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: Bruce Hazelwood joins Greg to break down follow-up from last weekend’s major shows including Reigns, Corbin vs. Carmelo, Jericho vs. Cole, more (112 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Bruce Hazelwood to recap the follow-up to last weekend’s major events that happened on WWE, NXT, and AEW TV this week. Among the topics: Reigns vs. The Usos, a main roster invasion of NXT, what isn’t working in Cole vs. Jericho, and more.

