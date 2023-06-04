6/3 WWE “SUPERSHOW” REPORT – White Plains, N.Y.: Seth vs. Miz for World Hvt. Title, Gunther vs. Nakamura vs. Riddle vs. Priest, Cody vs. Balor, Usos vs. Butch & Holland

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE “SUPERSHOW” HOUSE SHOW REPORT

JUNE 3, 2023

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.

REPORT BY MIKE OMANSKY, PWTORCH CORRESPONDENT

Crowd: 5,000. Announced as a sell-out. Absolutely packed. Crowd hot the whole night.

(1) Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn beat The Viking Raiders when Sami pinned Erik after a Helluva Kick to retain the WWE Tag Team Titles in about 15:00. Solid opener. Good action.

(2) Rhea Ripley beat Natalya via submission to retain the Smackdown Women’s Title. Competitive match. For the finish, Ripley headbutted Natalya and applied an inverted cloverleaf for the tap out.

(3) Austin Theory pinned Sheamus to retain the U.S. Title. Good match, some brawling by Sheamus. For the finish, Sheamus missed a Brogue kick and then Theory rolled him up and put his feet on the ropes for the pin.

(4) Gunther (w/Ludwig Kaiser) beat Shinsuke Nakamura and Matt Riddle and Damien Priest in a Four-Way match to retain the Intercontinental Title. Excellent match. Kaiser tried to direct traffic and at one point jumped onto the ring apron to try to get Priest to work with Gunther; Priest belted him and attacked Gunther. For the finish, Kaiser distracted Nakamura and then Gunther hit his Last Symphony and pinned Nakamura. Best match of the night.

(5) Cody Rhodes beat Finn Balor in a “White Plains Street Fight.” They used a kendo stick, a chair and a table. For the finish, Rhodes slammed Balor through a table that Balor had set up. Rhodes then hit the Crossroads and scored the three count.

(6) Becky Lynch & Bianca Belair beat Bayley & Iyo Sky when Lynch pinned Bayley after a chokeslam. An okay match.

(7) The Usos beat Butch & Ridge Holland with a double-team move and a pin on Butch. The Usos played the babyface role fresh off of breaking from Roman Reigns. The crowd was mostly cheering. Butch & Holland were pure heels for the match with the whole crowd booing them.

(8) Seth Rollins beat The Miz after a Stomp to retain the World Hvt. Title.

