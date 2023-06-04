6/3 AEW “HOUSE RULES” REPORT – Huntsville, Ala.: Cassidy & Darby vs. Daniel Garcia & Matt Mendard, Hobbs vs. Spears, Hardys & Hook vs. Ethan & Hill & Vance

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW “HOUSE RULES” REPORT

JUNE 3, 2023

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. AT VON BRAUN CENTER AT PROPST ARENA

REPORT BY JAMIE GOLLIVER, PWTORCH VIP MEMBER

(1) Max Caster defeated Tony Nese with the mic drop.

(2) Jeff Jarrett & Satnam Singh defeated The Boys following a double chokeslam on the Boys by Singh.

(3) Aussie Open’s Kyle Fletcher defeated a local jobber following a jumping tombstone piledriver.

(4) Kris Statlander defeated Lady Frost via tombstone piledriver to retain the TBS title.

(5) Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy & Hook defeated Ethan Page & Big Bill & Preston Vance when Vance succumbed to Red Rum by Hook. As a result of the match, Matt Hardy retained control of Ethan Page’s contract. After the match, Matt forced Page to do Matt’s and Jeff’s signature poses and jukes and take pictures with the fans or face a fine of $50,000 per the contract. Page obliged.

(6) Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Shawn Spears with a spine buster. Hobbs wrestled the match as a babyface.

(7) Juice Robinson beat Pat Buck with a DDT. Buck entered the ring wearing a Bobby Eaton shirt in honor of the Huntsville legend.

(8) Toni Storm defeated Skye Blue and Britt Baker and Anna Jay to retain the Women’s World Championship in a Four-Way Title Match when she pinned Skye Blue after Britt Baker hit a stomp on Blue but was then knocked out of the ring by Anna Jay AS.

Tony Khan came to the ring to thank the crowd for coming out for the show. A sincere and cool gesture indeed.

(9) Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin defeated Daniel Garcia & “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard when Orange pinned Menard following an Orange Punch. Garcia claimed Menard missed his flight during opening introductions only to have Daddy Magic jump the rail and sneak attack Darby to start the match. Cassidy was helped to the back after being attacked with the skateboard by Garcia and Menard early on but returned to the ring to help Darby near the end of the match.

FINAL NOTES: Lexy Nair handled ring introductions. It was a fun night with a lot of action and cool interactions between the AEW stars and fans. My wife and I were able to get pictures with Jeff Hardy, Orange Cassidy, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Lexy Nair. I highly recommend the AEW House Rules shows!

(If you attend a live event from WWE, AEW, or any other wrestling promotion, please send a report formatted like the above report with as much detail and analysis as you like to pwtorch@pwtorch.com.)