VIP AUDIO 6/5 – PWT Impact Pod: Lilly & Laslo discuss new version of Death Dollz, new direction for Dirty Dango, all the Under Siege matches, more (70 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly and John Laslo return to recap the last two weeks of Impact including the new version of the Death Dollz, a new direction for Dirty Dango, all the Under Siege matches (including a violent Steve Maclin vs. PCO main event), a recap of last week’s TV show, and a preview of Against All Odds. Plus, Darrin discusses attending AEW Double or Nothing weekend and John talks about upcoming shows he’s attending.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO