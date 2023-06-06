FREE PODCAST 6/6 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell discuss Bloodline developments, should Punk acknowledge behind the scenes controversies on Collision, Cody’s future, Money in the Bank favorites, Seth, Callis, Cassidy, more (164 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:
- The latest with The Bloodline and what’s next. Is The Bloodline the best faction in pro wrestling history?
- Cody Rhodes’s journey including Brock Lesnar, Dominik Mysterio, and eventually Roman Reigns, plus a potential heel turn down the line.
- C.M. Punk’s return at Collision and the prospects of him succeeding as a centerpiece star in 2023 with all the baggage.
- Will AEW choose sides between Dynamite & The Elite and Collision & Punk, and is that a problem?
- Money in the Bank favorites based on whose qualified and who might still qualify.
- Seth Rollins as World Hvt. Champion so far.
- What should WWE do with the women’s title belts on the wrong shows now?
- The latest with The Judgment Day and the intrigue with Damian Priest and Finn Balor
- Who on AEW’s roster is primed and ready to get a bigger consistent push with more TV time to fill?
- Is there too much Orange Cassidy these days on AEW Dynamite?
- Don Callis and his potential breakout moment as a heel manager with a ton of heat last week on Dynamite.
- A closing discussion on the pros and cons of Punk addressing The Elite and his post All Out meltdown or just moving past it.
- And more!
