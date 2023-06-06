Bron Breakker challenges Seth Rollins on NXT

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Bron Breakker issued a challenge to WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, on this week’s episode of NXT.

During the show, Breakker attacked and took out Ilja Dragunov and then was interviewed in the parking lot as he tried to leave the arena. Breakker said he took Dragunov out because Dragunov said he was the most intense guy in NXT. Breakker said he was going to start making everyone accountable in WWE, including guys at the top of the company.

Breakker then looked into the camera and called Seth Rollins out. He appealed to the fact that both were former NXT Champions and told Rollins to prove that he was truly the workhorse of the WWE by facing him for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Rollins successfully defended his newly won championship for the first time this week on Monday Night Raw. Rollins beat Damian Priest with a Stomp after Finn Balor tried to get involved in the match on Priest’s behalf.

Rollins won the new world championship by beating A.J. Styles in the finals of the world title tournament at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

