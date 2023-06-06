UFC 289 main eventer talks joining WWE.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

UFC Champion, Amanda Nunes, says she would be open to joining WWE after her fighting career is over. In an interview with the New York Post ahead of her UFC 289 title fight on Saturday, Nunes spoke on professional wrestling, but said the contract would have to make sense for her to make the switch.

“It depends on the contract, you know?” Nunes said of joining WWE. ““If the contract is amazing, why not? What I wanted to do in MMA, I did already — even more than I thought in my head when I went through my whole career. I became a double champion. I wanted only one — I had two … I’m so happy, and whatever comes after I’m done with UFC, we’ll see. For sure you guys will see me around, anyways.”

WWE was purchased by Endeavor, the parent company that owns the UFC in April. WWE and UFC will merge together under Endeavor to form a $2o billion live entertainment company. Dana White will continue to run things on the UFC side of the house. Nick Khan will run things on the WWE side. Vince McMahon will serve as Executive Chairman of the new company and report to Endeavor CEO, Ari Emanuel.

