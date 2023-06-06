WWE impressed with new tag team debut

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE was reportedly impressed with Kayden Carter and Katana Chance following their main roster debut this week on Monday Night Raw.

PWInsider is reporting that Carter & Chance impressed by holding their own in a backstage vignette and match with Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler — the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

A video package aired early in the Raw broadcast to introduce the team to the show. Later, they confronted Rousey and Baszler and challenged them to a match. Chance & Carter lost the match, but battled valiantly.

Kayden Carter & Katana Chance are former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions and were drafted to Monday Night Raw in the 2023 WWE Draft.

