WWE impressed with new tag team debut

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

June 6, 2023

WWE tag team impressed on Monday Night Raw
WWE was reportedly impressed with Kayden Carter and Katana Chance following their main roster debut this week on Monday Night Raw.

PWInsider is reporting that Carter & Chance impressed by holding their own in a backstage vignette and match with Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler — the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

A video package aired early in the Raw broadcast to introduce the team to the show. Later, they confronted Rousey and Baszler and challenged them to a match. Chance & Carter lost the match, but battled valiantly.

Kayden Carter & Katana Chance are former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions and were drafted to Monday Night Raw in the 2023 WWE Draft.

